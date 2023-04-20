Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Price Target at $6.14

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

NYSE CYH opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.65. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

