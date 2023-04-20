Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) PT at C$2.61

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMMC. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.73 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$566.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.96.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,166,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,456,061.53. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

