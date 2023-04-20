Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target at $25.81

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

LSPD stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.29.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

