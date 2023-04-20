Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Price Target at $301.89

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $221.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.54. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $322.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 351,163 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after acquiring an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $65,185,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,638,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.