Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target at $3.08

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.94 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

