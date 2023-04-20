Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -31.90%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

