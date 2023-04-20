Brokerages Set Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) PT at $710.00

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $710.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANDY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Pandora A/S stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25.

Pandora A/S Cuts Dividend

About Pandora A/S

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

(Get Rating)

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.