Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target at $19.33

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Primo Water by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Primo Water by 7.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 168.43%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

