Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Target Price at $492.08

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $492.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $245,541,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $443.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $487.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.63 and its 200 day moving average is $424.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

