Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) PT at $47.19

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $32.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.