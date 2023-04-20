Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $290.27

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Argus lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $182,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total transaction of $1,527,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,768.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,700 shares of company stock worth $48,045,151. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $226.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Recommended Stories

