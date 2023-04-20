Brokers Set Expectations for Gear Energy Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GXE. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price target on shares of Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

TSE GXE opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$286.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

