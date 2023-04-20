Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 211,438 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,388 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.