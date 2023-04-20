Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s current price.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

