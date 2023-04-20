Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 5.9% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.79 and its 200 day moving average is $171.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

