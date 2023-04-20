Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $170.68 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $323.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.18.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

