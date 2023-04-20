Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $229.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Chubb Stock Up 1.4 %

CB opened at $204.50 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average of $208.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

