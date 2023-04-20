CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Down to $10.34

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.05. CION Investment shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 48,805 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday.

CION Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $539.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter worth $111,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

