Citigroup Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $85.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.7 %

OSK stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.