CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.18. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 2,759.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Further Reading

