Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Lowered to C$105.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $48.10 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $91.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

