Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Lowered to C$93.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

