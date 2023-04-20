Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.91 and last traded at $70.88. 2,779,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 19,432,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.38 per share, with a total value of $359,560.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,728,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.38 per share, with a total value of $359,560.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,728,195.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,520 and sold 156,632 shares valued at $10,456,432. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $50,254,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

