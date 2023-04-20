Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

CMCSA opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

