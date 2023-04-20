Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.19.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
