Comparing (REG) & Its Rivals

(NYSE:REG – Get Rating) is one of 8,220 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
52.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|443.62%
|-46.53%
|-11.40%
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Competitors
|4434
|24002
|30094
|632
|2.46
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 45.99%.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$5.48 billion
|$572.84 million
|23.66
‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .
Summary
peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors compared.