Comparing The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of The Korea Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 59.5% of The Korea Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Korea Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 95.28%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than The Korea Fund.

This table compares The Korea Fund and SuRo Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $3.46 million 30.06 -$132.18 million ($4.44) -0.83

The Korea Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SuRo Capital.

Volatility and Risk

The Korea Fund has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Korea Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -3,823.46% -5.38% -4.20%

Summary

The Korea Fund beats SuRo Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund is designed to provide capital appreciation through investments in securities. Their firm screens stocks based on a broad range of variables, including price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields and earnings-per-share growth.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

