Comparing ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) & Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovid and ZoomInfo Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Innovid alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $127.12 million 1.08 -$18.41 million ($0.15) -6.73 ZoomInfo Technologies $1.10 billion 8.07 $63.20 million $0.16 137.01

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Innovid has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.4% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -14.48% -7.22% -5.79% ZoomInfo Technologies 5.76% 8.32% 2.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovid and ZoomInfo Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 ZoomInfo Technologies 0 3 15 0 2.83

Innovid presently has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 276.24%. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus target price of $38.56, suggesting a potential upside of 75.89%. Given Innovid’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Innovid on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.