Compass (NYSE:COMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Equities researchers at Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NYSE COMP opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

