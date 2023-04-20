Contrasting AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AxoGen and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 4 0 3.00 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

AxoGen currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.32%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

This table compares AxoGen and Guided Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $138.58 million 3.10 -$28.95 million ($0.68) -14.85 Guided Therapeutics $10,000.00 1,412.29 -$4.34 million N/A N/A

Guided Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Volatility and Risk

AxoGen has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -20.88% -19.05% -9.90% Guided Therapeutics -4,276.71% N/A -158.91%

Summary

AxoGen beats Guided Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

About Guided Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.