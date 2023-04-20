Contrasting GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 15.76% 19.79% 16.19% GoDaddy 8.61% -93.48% 5.10%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

TDCX has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoDaddy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TDCX and GoDaddy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00 GoDaddy 0 3 6 1 2.80

TDCX presently has a consensus price target of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 57.47%. GoDaddy has a consensus price target of $93.70, indicating a potential upside of 23.70%. Given TDCX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TDCX and GoDaddy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $493.92 million 2.31 $78.04 million $0.51 15.63 GoDaddy $4.09 billion 2.85 $352.20 million $2.20 34.43

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than TDCX. TDCX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoDaddy beats TDCX on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions. The Core segment deals with the sales of domain registrations and renewals, aftermarket domain sales, website hosting products and website security product. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

