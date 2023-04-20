Contrasting Pineapple Energy (PEGY) & The Competition

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s rivals have a beta of 3.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 202 600 1214 40 2.53

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 294.37%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 70.32%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.88 Pineapple Energy Competitors $736.75 million $11.90 million -10.27

Pineapple Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -16.13% 17.12% -5.63%

Summary

Pineapple Energy rivals beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

