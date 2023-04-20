Contrasting Steakholder Foods (STKH) and Its Peers

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Steakholder Foods to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A -$30.77 million -0.33 Steakholder Foods Competitors $8.00 billion $587.81 million 34.96

Steakholder Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors 294 1153 1342 30 2.39

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Steakholder Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 370.00%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Steakholder Foods Competitors -135.77% -22.02% -11.21%

Risk and Volatility

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steakholder Foods rivals beat Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

