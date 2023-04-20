Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Copart by 2,263.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Trading Up 0.5 %

Copart stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

