Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE CLB opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,093,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after buying an additional 124,125 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 27.5% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 135,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 204,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

