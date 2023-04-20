Credit Suisse Group Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $145.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $117.51 and a 12 month high of $183.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

