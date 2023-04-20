Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Crew Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

CWEGF stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

