Critical Analysis: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) vs. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 2.60 $75.10 million $1.08 57.95 MOGU $53.24 million 0.37 -$100.92 million N/A N/A

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments 3.77% 14.06% 2.28% MOGU N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Shift4 Payments and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MOGU shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Shift4 Payments and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 1 9 0 2.73 MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $74.92, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than MOGU.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats MOGU on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

