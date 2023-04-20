Critical Comparison: Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) versus Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and Airgain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.23 -$85.38 million ($1.17) -0.44 Airgain $75.90 million 0.72 -$8.66 million ($0.85) -6.27

Profitability

Airgain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Airspan Networks and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.05% N/A -60.04% Airgain -11.41% -13.25% -9.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Airspan Networks and Airgain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 861.54%. Airgain has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.86%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Airgain.

Risk and Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airgain beats Airspan Networks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded on March 20,1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

