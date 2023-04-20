Cwm LLC Sells 155 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,148,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Down 0.6 %

NDSN stock opened at $217.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

