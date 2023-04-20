Cwm LLC Sells 5,571 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

