DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 34,202 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,178 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 34,202 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

