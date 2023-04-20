Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $74.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.