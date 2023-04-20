Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,041,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,014,000 after buying an additional 25,942 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,393,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,509,000 after buying an additional 48,617 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $338.67 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $473.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.42.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

