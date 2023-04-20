Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,879 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $86.37 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

