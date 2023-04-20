Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 277.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

