Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $597,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MS opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $151.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

