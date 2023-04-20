Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $658,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $152.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

