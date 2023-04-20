Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $689,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.88.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $492.90 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $502.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

