Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $718,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

