Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 2.1 %

BDX opened at $258.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $271.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

